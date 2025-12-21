GOF foil RM2.8mil cigarette smuggling attempt in Machang

Several brown boxes wrapped in transparent plastic, containing the untaxed white cigarettes, were found in the truck during the raid by general operations force personnel.

PETALING JAYA : An attempt to smuggle RM2.8 million worth of cigarettes was foiled by the general operations force southeast brigade during a raid at Jalan Kampung Pek, Machang in Kelantan today.

GOF southeast brigade commander Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the raid, conducted at approximately 6.30am, was carried out while his men were out on routine patrols in the area, Bernama reported.

He stated that his personnel detected a suspicious red Isuzu NPR truck and further inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of several brown boxes wrapped in transparent plastic, suspected to contain untaxed white cigarettes.

“The inspection revealed that the truck was carrying 1.5 million sticks of untaxed white cigarettes with an estimated value of RM2.805 million. The Isuzu truck worth RM80,000 was also seized.

“Two men, aged 45 and 53, were detained to assist with investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Radzi said all seized items and the suspects were taken to the Machang district police headquarters for documentation and further action.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967. The success of this operation is believed to have disrupted untaxed cigarette distribution and smuggling syndicates around the east coast of the peninsula,” he added.