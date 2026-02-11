Over 3mil worth of e-cigarette products seized in multi-state op

Enforcement action was carried out under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 as well as subsidiary by-laws on trade and industrial licensing.

KOTA BHARU : The General Operations Force (GOF), together with several enforcement agencies, seized electronic cigarette products worth RM3,040,406 and arrested 18 people during the Integrated E-Cigarette Mega Operation conducted in Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu yesterday.

GOF southeast brigade commander Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the operation, which ran from 2pm to 6pm, involved 18 raids on premises identified as selling electronic cigarettes in Kota Bharu and Bachok, Kelantan (seven locations); Kuala Terengganu and Jerteh, Terengganu (three locations); and Kuantan, Pahang (eight locations).

“In the operation, 157 GOF officers and personnel, along with 100 officers from the health ministry, 59 officers from local authorities and 25 officers from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), carried out inspections at the premises concerned.

“A total of 193.53 litres of vape liquid in various flavours, 10,745 units of e-cigarette devices and 1,287 units of accessories were seized, while 18 local men were detained for further investigation by the health ministry, local authorities and LHDN,” he said in a statement today.

He said the enforcement action was carried out under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 as well as subsidiary by-laws on trade and industrial licensing.

“The health ministry and local authorities have issued fines and compounds totalling RM145,250 for offences in all three states.

“The GOF will continue to work with the relevant agencies to curb the sale of electronic cigarettes to protect public health,” he said.