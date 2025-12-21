Hive of activity at Najib’s home on eve of ‘house arrest’ decision

Former prime minister Najib Razak is currently serving a six-year jail sentence on corruption charges involving RM42 millilon in funds belonging to SRC International.

PETALING JAYA : Najib Razak’s residence in Kuala Lumpur is said to be buzzing with activity, on the eve of a court decision which could allow him to serve the remainder of his jail term under house arrest.

The number of visitors to the residence in Jalan Langgak Duta has surged, with supporters arriving to attend special “solat hajat” prayers in view of the court decision tomorrow morning, Berita Harian reported.

A decision is expected at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow on an application by Najib to be allowed to serve the remainder of his 6-year jail term under house arrest, as provided by a disputed royal addendum to a pardons board order.

High Court judge Alice Loke is expected to deliver her decision at 9am.

Najib was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in funds of SRC International and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since August 2022.

A judicial review was filed last year seeking to compel the government to execute an addendum to a prisons board decision, allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest. The order was allegedly from the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Earlier today, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi again expressed hope that his predecessor will be granted a royal pardon. He said Najib had served three years in prison and deserves proper consideration for a full royal pardon.