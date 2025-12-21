Let villages benefit from development projects, says CM

He said the state government had planned several development initiatives in Masjid Tanah to ensure a better future for its residents.
He said these initiatives involved the West Coast Expressway project, the proposed bridge across the Straits of Malacca to Dumai, Sumatra, and a new Masjid Tanah-Sungai Udang route connecting the Ayer Keroh Highway to Melaka city.
“Although Masjid Tanah is more than 30km away, we will position it as a prime location for living, raising families and retirement,” Rauf said.
“However, these plans require a stable government and a conducive political environment, thus, we must work together to ensure we leave a positive legacy for future generations,” he said at a Masjid Tanah carnival.
He said the carnival is intended to inspire the younger generation to value their roots, take pride in their village heritage, and see villages as a source of identity and future inspiration.
He also said that the carnival supports the state government’s broader goal of positioning Masjid Tanah as a symbol of unity, progress, and a balance between heritage and development.
Rauf added that some 40,000 visitors and participants attended the carnival, which featured over 30 programmes and activities, including religious, sports, intellectual, and artistic events.