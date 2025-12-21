Let villages benefit from development projects, says CM

Ab Rauf Yusoh said among the projects to benefit Masjid Tanah are the West Coast Expressway; a proposed bridge to Dumai, Sumatra; and a new route connecting the Ayer Keroh Highway to Melaka city. (Facebook pic)

ALOR GAJAH : Development should not be limited to cities and iconic locations, rural areas such as Masjid Tanah also deserve opportunities to progress while preserving their heritage and identity, said Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the state government had planned several development initiatives in Masjid Tanah to ensure a better future for its residents.

He said these initiatives involved the West Coast Expressway project, the proposed bridge across the Straits of Malacca to Dumai, Sumatra, and a new Masjid Tanah-Sungai Udang route connecting the Ayer Keroh Highway to Melaka city.

“Although Masjid Tanah is more than 30km away, we will position it as a prime location for living, raising families and retirement,” Rauf said.

“However, these plans require a stable government and a conducive political environment, thus, we must work together to ensure we leave a positive legacy for future generations,” he said at a Masjid Tanah carnival.

He said the carnival is intended to inspire the younger generation to value their roots, take pride in their village heritage, and see villages as a source of identity and future inspiration.

He also said that the carnival supports the state government’s broader goal of positioning Masjid Tanah as a symbol of unity, progress, and a balance between heritage and development.

Rauf added that some 40,000 visitors and participants attended the carnival, which featured over 30 programmes and activities, including religious, sports, intellectual, and artistic events.