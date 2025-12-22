Man charged with murdering grandmother, injuring great-grandmother

Farhan Zulkefli was charged at the Sungai Petani magistrates’ court today.

SUNGAI PETANI : A man was charged at the magistrates’ court here today with murdering his grandmother and attempting to murder his great-grandmother last week.

No plea was recorded after the charges were read out to Farhan Zulkefli, 21, before magistrate Azlan Basri.

In the first charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, Farhan was accused of murdering Halimah Hashim, 65, between 6.40pm and 6.53pm at a house in Kampung Baru Bakai, Kuala Ketil, Baling, on Dec 16.

He faces the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and 12 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

Farhan was also charged with causing injury to his great-grandmother, Mariyam Ariffin, 80, using a parang at the same place, time and date.

The charge, under Section 307 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine, and if the act causes injury, imprisonment of up to 20 years upon conviction.

The prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Nur Hazwani Md Noor, informed the court that Farhan was receiving psychiatric treatment and applied for a court order under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court allowed the prosecution’s application and set Jan 6 next year for the submission of a psychiatric report from Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak.