Mindef waits for official probe into ‘large cash flows’ before taking action

PETALING JAYA : The defence ministry will wait for the outcome of an official investigation before acting on allegations of “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

Defence minister Khaled Nordin affirmed the ministry’s commitment to the rule of law and the principles of justice.

“The ministry will await the outcome of the official investigation before issuing any further statements or taking subsequent action, in accordance with the applicable laws,” he said in a statement.

Khaled advised the public against speculating on the matter until the investigation is complete and official findings are announced.

The statement comes after an activist lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters today calling for an investigation into the alleged transactions.

According to the activist, a forensic audit of documents he had received revealed monthly deposits ranging from RM50,000 to RM60,000.

The documents also reportedly showed larger transfers, reaching several hundred thousand ringgit, into accounts linked to the officer.

The funds were alleged to have been transferred from accounts belonging to companies that had obtained military contracts.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki said the anti-graft agency would look into any allegation of corruption or abuse of power if supported by credible information and evidence.

He called on the activist, or any party with the relevant information, to submit an official complaint along with supporting evidence.