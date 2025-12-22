Namewee freed in drug use case

Singer-rapper Wee Meng Chee had claimed trial to two charges under Sections 39A(1) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, relating to the possession and use of drugs. (EPA Images pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The magistrate’s court here has acquitted controversial singer Wee Meng Chee, also known as Namewee, of a drug use charge.

Magistrate S Arunjothy made the order after deputy public prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa informed the court that Wee’s urine test had returned a negative result.

She also said that the prosecution was withdrawing the charge against him.

Wee’s lawyer, Joshua Tay, asked the court to issue an order of acquittal.

“Since the result is negative, there is no prospect of charging him (again),” he said.

The court subsequently granted Wee a full acquittal.

Wee had pleaded not guilty to two charges under Sections 39A(1) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, relating to the possession and use of drugs.

His drug possession case has been fixed for mention on Jan 19 next year.

Wee was arrested on Oct 22 at a hotel in the capital, where nine blue pills, suspected to be ecstasy, were found in his room.

Police claimed that he tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC. He was charged in court two days later.

The musician was also arrested for an investigation into the death of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yun Hsin. He was released on bail, pending toxicology and autopsy reports.