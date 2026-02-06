Drugs kingpin and 2 lovers nabbed in police raid

Hussein Omar Khan (centre) of Bukit Aman’s narcotics squad with drugs seized from a syndicate. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A drugs kingpin and his two lovers have been arrested in police raids that resulted in the seizure of more than 400kg of drugs and cannabis flowers.

The drugs have an estimated street value of RM200 million, said Hussein Omar Khan, director of Bukit Aman’s narcotics squad.

Hussein said three drug distribution syndicates were broken with the arrest of their leaders and nine members in raids across the Klang Valley and in Penang, Bernama reported.

Hussein said police arrested three men, aged between 40 and 48, at 10.50pm on Jan 30 at the Genting Sempah R&R and later found 265kg of suspected methamphetamine in a car parked on Jalan Kuchai Lama in Kuala Lumpur.

One of the three men is believed to be the syndicate leader, while the other two acted as transporters who brought the drugs from the east coast to the Klang Valley for distribution.

On Jan 31, police arrested a man and two women, one of them a foreigner, aged between 38 and 58, and seized various drugs as well as four cars.

The man is believed to be the syndicate leader, while the two women are romantically linked to him, Hussein said. The syndicate rented houses in the Klang Valley to store the drugs before distributing them locally and internationally.

On Feb 2-3, police arrested six people in Selangor, aged 31 to 37, for suspected involvement in distributing cannabis buds overseas.

Three syndicate leaders and two foreigners were arrested at KLIA. The foreigners, who were found with 33kg of cannabis flowers, were drug mules headed for the UK, and were each paid RM10,000.

Interrogation of one of the syndicate leaders led to a raid on a house in Bandar Damai Perdana, Cheras, where cannabis flowers weighing 133kg were seized. Police then conducted raids in Taman Equine and Bayan Lepas, Penang, where they arrested the remaining suspected syndicate members and seized 22kg of cannabis.