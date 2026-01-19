Namewee claims trial to drug possession charge

Singer-rapper Wee Meng Chee also pleaded not guilty to an amended charge of possessing 1.57g of methamphetamine. (EPA Images pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Controversial singer Wee Meng Chee, also known as Namewee, has pleaded not guilty to a new charge at the magistrates’ court here of possessing a controlled substance.

Wee was accused of possessing 0.78g of Sildenafil, a controlled substance commonly found in erectile dysfunction medication, at a hotel room in Banyan Tree Hotel, Jalan Conlay, on Oct 22, 2025.

The charge was framed under Section 9(1) of the Poison Act. If convicted, Wee could face a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to five years.

Wee also pleaded not guilty to an amended charge of possessing 1.57g of methamphetamine at the same hotel.

Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim fixed March 5 for the next case mention.

Wee was previously released on bail of RM2,000 with one surety for the drug possession charge.

Last month, the singer was acquitted of a drug use charge after his urine test returned a negative result.

Wee was arrested on Oct 22 at a hotel in the capital where nine blue pills, suspected to be ecstasy, were found in his room.

Police claimed that he tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC. He was charged in court two days later.

The musician was also arrested for an investigation into the death of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yun Hsin. He was released on bail, pending toxicology and autopsy reports.