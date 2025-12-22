Zaliha rejected RM50mil offer to drop GEG clause, ex-aide claims

Dr Zaliha Mustafa was health minister from December 2022 to December 2023. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : An aide to former health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa claims that the latter turned down an offer of RM50 million by unnamed individuals to scrap the tobacco generational end game (GEG) policy.

G Sivamalar said these individuals attempted to bribe Zaliha prior to the tabling of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill in Parliament in November 2023.

Sivamalar said Zaliha did not lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or the police at that time as they “didn’t want to waste time”, CodeBlue reported.

“We were just focusing on what we were supposed to do,” she was quoted as saying.

However, Sivamalar could not recall the details of those who had attempted to bribe Zaliha.

“So many people (contacted us) through brokers. Random calls. We rejected outright even before talking about it. Zaliha refused to even meet anyone regarding that.

“What I remember clearly was that we didn’t budge to any threat or offer. That’s the point I was trying to make. She was so principled.”

Last week, Sivamalar said in a Facebook post that Zaliha had long stood firm on her principles, even when facing tobacco companies and large corporations.

She claimed that Zaliha was once offered RM50 million to drop the GEG policy but that the former minister rejected the proposition without hesitation and asked them to leave. “I was there. I witnessed it myself,” Sivamalar said.

The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill initially contained the GEG components which sought to ban smoking and vaping for those born after 2007. The GEG policy was scrapped following a collective decision by Putrajaya.

Dzulkefly Ahmad, who later took over the portfolio, said the decision was made after taking into account the opinion of the attorney-general that the provision was unconstitutional.

Zaliha was health minister from December 2022 to December 2023 and federal territories minister from December 2023 to December 2025. She was dropped from the Cabinet in the latest reshuffle by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.