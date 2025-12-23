12 Orang Asli men held for alleged trespass in Rompin

Rompin district police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said a company representative lodged a complaint that the Orang Asli men had gathered at the oil palm plantation without permission. (Facebook pic)

KUANTAN : Police have detained 12 Orang Asli men for allegedly trespassing into a company’s oil palm plantation in Kampung Tanam, Rompin, Pahang.

Rompin district police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the men, aged 20 to 44, were arrested at 10.30am after they received a report from a company representative.

“A representative from the company lodged a complaint at 9am about 12 Orang Asli who had gathered at the oil palm plantation without permission,” he said in a statement, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code and it would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for action tomorrow.

The Kuantan High Court issued an order on Oct 15 for the Orang Asli in Kampung Tanam to vacate the land as the ownership had been given to the company, Sharif Shai added.