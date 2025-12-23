Crisis of confidence in Kedah PKR division resolved, says Fuziah

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said the issue has been resolved ‘administratively’ following talks with the stakeholders involved. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The turmoil in a Kedah PKR division sparked by a crisis of confidence in its head has been resolved following talks with the division’s leaders, says party secretary-general Fuziah Salleh.

“The matter has been discussed with the various stakeholders and resolved administratively,” she told FMT briefly.

This comes after 24 members of the Kulim Bandar Baharu PKR division leadership penned a letter to voice a loss of confidence in division chief Yeo Keng Chuan due to “several” governance issues.

In the letter to Yeo dated Dec 21, the leaders demanded that he call for an extraordinary general meeting within 14 days to discuss a no-confidence motion against him.

Yeo, a former Kulim assemblyman, confirmed there were rifts within the division but said he would let the central PKR leadership to address the matter, Malaysiakini had reported.

PKR did not field Yeo to defend the Kulim state seat in the 2023 state election.

Instead, the party, which had held the seat since 2008, fielded Teh Lean Ong who lost to Gerakan’s Wong Chia Zhen.

During the PKR divisional polls, Yeo was elected head of the Kulim Bandar Baharu PKR division after he obtained 1,000 votes compared to Teh’s 718.