MCA man hails Akmal’s statesman-like approach on Christmas decor

PETALING JAYA : A former deputy unity minister said politicians should emulate Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s “statesman-like” handling of a purported ban of Christmas decorations at halal-certified eateries in Melaka.

Ti Lian Ker said Akmal’s approach should be more than just applauded. “Other politicians should take heed. That’s how issues revolving around cultural and religious sensitivities should be handled,” Ti told FMT.

He said Akmal did what others dared not to: he spoke to muftis to confirm that decorations have zero impact on a halal status. “Credit where credit is due. Akmal was statesmanlike.” said Ti, a former MCA vice-president.

On Friday, a purported circular from the Melaka Islamic authorities had barred halal-certified eateries and hotels in the state from putting up Christmas decorations on the ground that Christmas is a religious celebration, which may “cause faith-related issues”.

The move drew criticism from Akmal, who is the assemblyman for Merlimau, as well as from Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee. Akmal said the restrictions were unnecessary, as halal status depends on food sources and preparation, not decorations.

On Saturday, religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan said halal-certified establishments are allowed to display decorations for non-Muslim faiths, including Christmas, provided certain conditions are met.