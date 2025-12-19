Christmas decorations have nothing to do with halal status, says Akmal

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said several muftis agreed with him that the halal status of food and drinks is dependent only on their origins and preparation. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has come to the defence of halal-certified eateries and hotels looking to put up Christmas decorations, saying decorations have no bearing whatsoever on the halal status of the food sold.

The Merlimau assemblyman and Melaka executive councillor asked the Melaka Islamic religious affairs department (Jaim) to review a circular it had purportedly issued banning such decorations.

“For example, what would be wrong with a halal-certified restaurant owned by non-Muslims putting up ‘Merry Christmas’ decorations?

“As long as the food and drinks do not come from haram sources, I believe the food remains halal,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Akmal said he had also discussed the matter with several muftis, who agreed with him that the halal status of food and drinks is dependent only on their origins and preparation.

“Decorations have nothing to do with this,” he said.

His comments come in the wake of Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee asking the Melaka government to confirm the veracity of the circular allegedly issued by Jaim.

The DAP man said if it is true, the directive would be a backward move for Melaka and must be corrected by the state government.

The circular states the department had received enquiries about Christmas decorations in halal-certified hotels and food premises in Melaka.

It states Christmas decorations are not permitted on the premises of any halal-certified hotel or outlet in Melaka since Christmas is a religious celebration, not cultural, and may “cause faith-related issues”.

It said hotel managements may put up such decorations in “areas of the hotel that are not halal-certified”.