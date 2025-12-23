PM calls for restraint after Najib’s High Court verdict

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Madani government remains firmly committed to upholding the rule of law and the principle of separation of powers.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for calm following the High Court’s dismissal of Najib Razak’s application to serve his reduced jail sentence for his SRC International conviction under house arrest.

In a Facebook post, Anwar urged all quarters to approach the matter with patience and prudence.

“While some may choose not to express sympathy towards Najib and his family, it is inappropriate to escalate tensions or worsen the situation during this delicate period,” he said.

He also said that the Madani government remained firmly committed to upholding the rule of law and the principle of separation of powers.

“The judiciary must and will continue to remain independent of any external influence. It is on this principle that I respect the decision made by the judge,” he added.

High Court Justice Alice Loke yesterday dismissed Najib’s judicial review application to compel the government to execute a supplementary royal decree to place him under house arrest.

She ruled that the addendum order was not valid as it was never deliberated or decided at the 61st Federal Territories Pardons Board and thus did not comply with Article 42 of the Federal Constitution.

Najib’s lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, later indicated that the former prime minister would appeal the High Court decision.

Several government MPs had reacted to the verdict on social media, including DAP public secretary and Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin who posted “another reason to celebrate at the end of the year” and PKR’s Subang MP Wong Chen, who said “justice lives”.

Their reactions drew the ire of Umno leaders, with the party’s secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki suggesting that it might be time for Umno to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also warned against adding fuel to the fire.

While Zahid did not identify anyone in particular, his remark was believed to be directed at those celebrating the High Court’s decision.

Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias meanwhile told Yeo to “shut up”, and rapper-turned-politician Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad of PKR said her post was “uncouth and uncalled for”.