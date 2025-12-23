Selangor sultan, Tengku Permaisuri extend Christmas greetings

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, said he hoped that the spirit of love and mutual respect expressed through Christmas celebrations would continue to strengthen unity and harmony. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, today extended Christmas greetings to all Christians, particularly those in Selangor.

According to a post on the Selangor Royal Office’s official Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin said the festival should be celebrated in a spirit of joy, prosperity and unity, accompanied by gratitude shared with family and the surrounding community.

“I hope that the spirit of love and mutual respect expressed through this Christmas celebration will continue to strengthen unity and harmony among the multiracial community in this country,” said Sultan Sharafuddin.