Jakim to call up Muslim involved in ‘interfaith water ceremony’

Jakim director-general Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the department had met the owner of the Facebook account to ensure a fair assessment of the matter. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Islamic development department (Jakim) will summon a Muslim man said to have taken part in an “interfaith water ceremony” for an explanation.

This comes after a person posted on Facebook an article alleging Muslim involvement in a “deviant interfaith water ceremony”, which also allegedly involved a joint prayer ritual with various religious leaders.

Jake director-general Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the suspect is not a Jakim officer and the department had met the owner of the Facebook account to ensure a fair and comprehensive assessment of the matter.

He said Jakim is working closely with state religious authorities and relevant agencies to ensure the assessment is carried out in accordance with existing laws.

“Jakim remains committed to preserving the sanctity of the Islamic faith. Anyone with information is urged to lodge an official report with police as well as the state Islamic religious authorities,” Bernama reported him as saying.

The Penang Islamic religious affairs department clarified that the article referred to a programme held at a hotel in Seberang Jaya seven years ago.

The department said the programme had been covered by local media, with news coverage focusing on the celebration and recognition of married couples from various ethnic backgrounds.