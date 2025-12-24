PAS’s remarks on house arrest ruling risk diminishing public trust, says Mahfuz

Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar said political parties which publicly attack a court decision and drag the institution of the monarchy into politics would only tarnish the principle of separation of powers. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Remarks by PAS leaders Takiyuddin Hassan and Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden in response to the High Court’s ruling on Najib Razak’s bid for house arrest risk diminishing the public’s trust in the judiciary, Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar warns.

In a statement, Mahfuz accused PAS of “publicly exerting pressure” on the courts. He said the party was also questioning the judge’s wisdom and creating the perception that the court was challenging the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s powers.

“These are not legal arguments, but attempts at political intimidation of the court – an act that undermines the foundation of a nation governed by the rule of law,” he said.

“When a political party publicly attacks a court decision and drags the institution of the monarchy into politics, it tarnishes the principle of the separation of powers.

“PAS is weakening public trust in the justice system and opening the door to instability within national institutions.”

Takiyuddin yesterday said while he respected the court’s ruling, he believed the royal decree allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest should be implemented immediately.

Meanwhile, PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi said in a separate statement that the ruling showed a “serious failure” by the government in handling the issue.

Mahfuz, who is the former Pokok Sena MP and deputy minister, also accused PAS of deliberately misleading the public by claiming that the government had failed to heed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree.

He pointed out that the courts were not under the government’s control.

Mahfuz explained that courts issued rulings based on the evidence before them and established legal procedures, not “political emotions”.

On Monday, High Court Justice Alice Loke dismissed Najib’s application to serve his reduced six-year jail term for his SRC International Sdn Bhd conviction under house arrest.

In dismissing Najib’s judicial review application, Loke said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was a constitutional monarch, whose powers and functions are exercised in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Constitution.

“The exercise of the prerogative of mercy is no exception. The addendum order was not deliberated or decided at the 61st Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting. There was no compliance with Article 42 of the Federal Constitution,” she said.

In a statement yesterday, the Attorney-General’s Chambers rejected claims that the decision to dismiss Najib’s judicial review application over the addendum had diminished the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Malay rulers, or governors in matters concerning pardon.