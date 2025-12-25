Cameron Highlands eatery to close due to high risk of landslide

Viral drone footage of the slope at the eatery along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands showed clear signs of soil erosion mere metres away from the outlet. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : An eatery located at a ridge in Cameron Highlands will be ordered to close for a month as soil erosion has put it at high risk of a landslide, a Perak executive councillor said today.

State infrastructure committee chairman Nizar Jamaluddin said the area involved was a reclaimed hillslope.

Nizar said the state forestry department would order the eatery to close for a month for checks to be done on the slope as a precautionary measure.

This follows viral drone footage of the slope at the eatery along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands, with clear signs of soil erosion mere metres away from the outlet.

He said the public works department had advised that the eatery be closed to avoid unwanted incidents.

The area was under the purview of the forestry department and local government, Berita Harian reported.

“The eatery was given permission to lease the 0.4ha area as a food and beverage premises from May 16 to Dec 31. This approval was issued by the Perak forestry department,” Nizar was quoted as saying.