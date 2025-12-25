Johor DoE uncovers open burning of waste at engineering factory

Johore DoE officers inspecting an industrial site in Johor Bahru yesterday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Johor environment department (DoE) uncovered an open burning activity involving various types of waste at an engineering factory in the Maju Jaya Industrial Estate in Johor Bahru yesterday.

In a Facebook post, it said the offence was detected during an integrated monitoring operation involving multiple agencies, following complaints of a burning smell reported in several areas since Monday, Bernama reported.

Action against the factory was taken under Section 29(A) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, it said.

The operation later continued with a raid on a scrap metal recycling premises along Jalan Kempas Lama, where authorities discovered illegal possession and storage of scheduled waste, involving electronic waste (e-waste).