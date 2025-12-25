Schools can’t reject student transfers over health, disciplinary issues

Yesterday, the education ministry announced that from next year, students transferred to other schools will be required to submit reports on their physical and mental health as well their disciplinary records.

PETALING JAYA : Schools are not allowed to reject the entrance or transfer of students due to disciplinary or health issues, says education director-general Azam Ahmad.

Azam said the new requirement for student transfers to include the submission of their health and disciplinary records was merely for the reference of teachers at the new school, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Azam said the submission of these reports would help the management of a student’s new school to make the necessary preparations or allocate specific attention to them.

“Schools cannot reject the entrance of new students. They must accept any student who’s eligible.

“The health report will help the student, for example, if they need time off from school to go for treatment from time to time,” he was quoted as saying.

He said this was among measures being introduced to address issues such as bullying, sexual harassment and security in schools.

Azam also warned school staff against spreading details on the records of students, saying such personal information must be considered private and confidential.

“If that happens, the school or teacher involved can face disciplinary action.”