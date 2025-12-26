Man, woman die in fire at Sentul PPR

A Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department spokesman said the 58-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were found dead in the bathroom.

PETALING JAYA : A man and woman died in a fire in their home at the Dato Senu People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, this morning.

A Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department spokesman said the 58-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were found in the bathroom.

The department received an emergency call at 7.18am and sent firefighters from the Sentul and Gombak Selatan stations to the location.

The fire was brought under control at 7.51am, having destroyed nearly 40% of the home. It was completely extinguished by 8.27am, a department spokesman said.

Utusan Malaysia said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.