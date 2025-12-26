Negeri Sembilan Bersatu calls for disciplinary action against Chegubard

Badrul Hisham Shaharin said yesterday that Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin should resign if he fails to order his son-in-law Adlan Berhan to return for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu’s Negeri Sembilan chapter has called for the party’s top leaders to take disciplinary action against Badrul Hisham Shaharin for tarnishing the party’s image.

Several Negeri Sembilan division chiefs, including Rasah and state Bersatu chief Hanifah Abu Baker, accused the Port Dickson division chief, better known as Chegubard, of being “focused on setting off internal conflict and openly tarnishing the party’s leadership”.

“The Negeri Sembilan Bersatu leadership takes serious note of the repeated statements and press conferences by Chegubard, who has openly criticised the president and his party.

“His actions are extremely uncouth and undisciplined, and go against the party’s code of conduct. They clearly damage the organisation’s image and undermine its stability.

“His actions cannot be regarded as a healthy expression of differences in opinion, reflecting instead clear intent to disrupt the party from within,” they said in a joint statement today.

Utusan Malaysia reported Badrul as saying yesterday that Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin should resign if he fails to order his son-in-law, Adlan Berhan, to return for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.