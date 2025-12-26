PAS has submitted candidate list for Perlis MB post, says Hadi

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang refused to reveal the names submitted for Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail’s consideration.

PETALING JAYA : PAS has presented a list of names for the Perlis menteri besar’s post following Shukri Ramli’s resignation yesterday, says party president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Speaking after his lecture at Masjid Rusila in Marang, Terengganu, this morning, Hadi confirmed the matter, but refused to reveal the names submitted for Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail’s consideration.

“PAS has six assemblymen (in Perlis) and we have presented a list of suitable candidates,” Utusan Malaysia reported him as saying.

Hadi also said PAS is prepared for the possibility of a by-election or state election.

Yesterday, Shukri, who is also PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman, resigned as menteri besar after three years in the post, citing health reasons.

His resignation came after eight Perikatan Nasional assemblymen withdrew support for him, including three from PAS who had their memberships terminated the day before that.

The retraction of their support meant Shukri had lost majority support as he only had the backing of six PAS assemblymen in the 15-member Perlis legislative assembly.