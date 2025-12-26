Prosecution seeks maximum 20-year sentence for Najib in 1MDB case

Former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty today of 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited into his AmBank accounts. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The prosecution in Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial is seeking the maximum jail sentence of 20 years and a total of RM11.39 billion fine for the former prime minister for abuse of power.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib also sought for the custodial sentence to begin after Najib completes his current sentence in the RM42 million SRC International case.

In the SRC International case, the Federal Territories Pardon Board halved Najib’s 12-year jail to six years. He is scheduled to be released in 2028.

Earlier today, the High Court found Najib guilty of 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

The prosecution also sought a concurrent sentence of 20 years for Najib on the four graft charges.

Akram said the RM11.39 billion fine for the four abuse of power charges is as the law prescribed, that those found guilty for graft face a fine of five times of the gratification sum.

He said the quantum involved in this 1MDB case was RM2.28 billion.

Meanwhile, the jail sentence sought for the 21 charges under Section 4(1) of Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (Amla) was less than 15 years.

