Overhaul defence procurement system, govt urged amid army probe

PETALING JAYA : An anti-graft group has urged Putrajaya to overhaul its defence procurement system amid a corruption investigation into military procurement contracts allegedly involving a top army officer.

Malaysia Corruption Watch (MCW) said the investigation had exposed systemic flaws in governance for defence procurements, adding that the focus should not be merely on the prominent individual implicated.

MCW president Jais Abdul Karim said the uncovering of alleged corruption in high-value military contracts raised questions about the effectiveness of control mechanisms for defence procurements.

“In defence procurements, there are supposed to be various layers of reviews such as in planning, financial approval, execution, as well as audits and monitoring.

“If problematic practices can go undetected, it shows flaws in structural and control structures,” he told FMT.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating a senior military officer, his family members and about 40 companies suspected of being involved in the payment of bribes in connection with the contracts.

A source from MACC said several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts from 2023, raising suspicions.

Army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan, who was slated to take over as armed forces chief, has been put on leave pending investigations.

Jais said there must be a balance between transparency in defence procurements and national security.

He said confidentiality must not be used as justification to conceal financial governance missteps or abuse of power.

“Balance can be reached through procedural transparency, independent audits with limited access, as well as parliamentary oversight through select committees,” he said.