2 killed, 4 injured after 3-vehicle collision in Johor

One of the three cars involved in the accident in which two youths were killed on the Senai-Desaru Expressway early this morning. (JBPM pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : Two men were killed, four people injured, and a teenage girl was left unconscious following a three-vehicle collision at KM45.6 of the Senai–Desaru Expressway early this morning.

Pasir Gudang fire and rescue station operations commander Nazaruddin Yusof said a distress call was received at 5.37am, and an emergency vehicle with eight personnel was sent to the scene.

He said upon arrival at 5.58am, the rescue team went to the aid of those involved in the accident.

“Two male victims, aged 21 and 19, who were trapped in their respective cars, were pronounced dead at the scene by health ministry personnel.

“The team extricated the two trapped victims, and then handed over all the casualties to the police and health ministry for further action,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the five other casualties comprised four adults who sustained injuries, and a 14-year-old girl who was found to be unconscious when rescued.

The whole rescue operation concluded around 7.30am. The relevant authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident.