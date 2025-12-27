Azmir Azizan is PAS’s top pick as next Perlis MB?

Azmir Azizan is also Perlis PAS information chief, youth chief, and Padang Besar PAS deputy chief.

PETALING JAYA : Santan assemblyman Azmir Azizan, one of two candidates proposed by PAS for the post of Perlis menteri besar, is considered the Islamic party’s top choice for the position.

Azmir is currently a senior exco member in the state government, overseeing the religion, education, human development and human resources portfolios.

He is said to have received the PAS leadership’s support as a candidate for the menteri besar post, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Besides Azmir, Kayang assemblyman Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil was reported as the other PAS candidate proposed by the party to take over from Shukri Ramli, who resigned as menteri besar on Thursday.

However, a source told the Malay language daily that between the two, Azmir is the top contender as he has close ties with Shukri and the Islamic party’s leadership.

The source also said that Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) and Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) were initially considered as potential candidates but both of their seats had then been vacated after they ceased to be PAS members.

Ridzuan and Fakhrul, along with Chuping assemblyman Saad Seman, had their PAS memberships terminated after allegedly withdrawing their support for Shukri.

The trio are among eight Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen who reportedly submitted statutory declarations to the Perlis ruler stating that they have lost confidence in Shukri’s leadership.

Azmir, 45, is a graduate from Al-Azhar University in Egypt. He is also Perlis PAS information chief, youth chief, and Padang Besar PAS deputy chief.

The remaining five PN assemblymen who allegedly withdrew support for Shukri are Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah (Kuala Perlis), Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).

Bersatu had reportedly submitted the names of Abu Bakar, Izizam, and Megat Hashirat as its candidates for the menteri besar post.