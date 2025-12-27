PN Supreme Council must discuss Perlis plot, says Tuan Ibrahim

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man previously urged Bersatu to take stern measures against its five assemblymen in Perlis as a sign of respect for PAS.

PETALING JAYA : The Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council must discuss the withdrawal of support by five Bersatu assemblymen for former Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli, says PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Tuan Ibrahim said their actions had harmed the coalition and were unacceptable, given that Bersatu was a political partner of PAS, which held the majority of Perlis’s state seats.

“The Perlis legislative assembly should be led by the party holding the majority of seats to ensure stability and harmony,” he told FMT.

He was responding to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s denial that the party had issued instructions to its five assemblymen in Perlis to withdraw their support for Shukri as menteri besar.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu only submitted the names of its candidates for the menteri besar’s post after being instructed to do so by the Perlis ruler’s office.

He said Bersatu will hear explanations from its assemblymen in Perlis to ascertain the facts of the matter.

Shukri, who is also the Sanglang assemblyman for PAS, resigned as menteri besar after three years in the post, citing health reasons.

His resignation came after eight PN assemblymen withdrew support for him, including three from PAS, causing him to lose majority support as he only had the backing of six PAS assemblymen in the 15-member assembly.

The three PAS assemblymen allegedly involved were Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji).

On Wednesday, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said their party memberships had been terminated in line with the party’s constitution.

Following this, their seats were vacated. While no by-elections are necessary for the three seats since the state assembly automatically dissolves in two years, Perlis assembly speaker Rus’sele Eizan said he would write to the Election Commission to ask for by-elections to be held as it was necessary to ensure political stability.

The five Bersatu assemblymen involved are Abu Bakar Hamzah (Kuala Perlis), Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).