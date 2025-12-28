RM18,000-modified motorcycle among 65 seized in JPJ crackdown

Senior JPJ enforcement director Kifli Ma Hassan (first from right) inspecting a modified motorcycle at Jalan Ampang last night. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Yamaha Y15, extensively modified at a cost of RM18,000, was among 65 motorcycles impounded during three separate operations by the road transport department (JPJ) in Kuala Lumpur last night.

Senior JPJ enforcement director Kifli Ma Hassan said the operations were conducted along Jalan Genting Sempah, the Gombak toll plaza and Jalan Ampang, near the KLCC Twin Towers, Bernama reported.

They targeted motorcyclists riding dangerously and making modifications to their machines.

The three operations, which began at 10pm last night, ended at 5am today.

Kifli said JPJ inspected 3,244 motorcycles and issued 811 summonses.

The main offences included performing dangerous stunts like “Superman”, “willy” and “zigzag”, and illegal racing that put other road users at risk, he added.

The operations followed complaints from the public about noise and traffic disruption caused by the motorcyclists.

Kifli also said JPJ had stepped up action against the use of fancy number plates, with fines ranging from RM5,000 to RM10,000 under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Commenting on the operation against luxury vehicles, Kifli said Op Luxury, launched on July 1, targeted owners who had failed to renew their road tax.

He said 915 luxury vehicles had been seized so far.

On JPJ’s 50% discount for fines for traffic summons, Kifli reminded motorists to make use of this opportunity by Dec 30 or face further action.

So far, 702,606 summonses have been settled, with RM93.51 million collected.

However, Kifli said 4.76 million outstanding summonses, with fines totalling more than RM1 billion, remained unpaid.