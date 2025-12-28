Weak earthquake with 3.4 magnitude shakes Johor

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said the tremors were felt across several areas in Johor and Melaka. (MetMalaysia pic)

PETALING JAYA : A weak 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected in Bukit Kepong, Pagoh in Johor, at 8.55am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the quake occurred 16km west of Segamat at a depth of 10km.

In a Facebook post, MetMalaysia said the tremors were felt across several areas in Johor and Melaka.

MetMalaysia added that the tremors were mild and would not cause any structural damage or pose any risk to the safety of local residents.

It advised the public to remain calm and refer to updates shared through its official social media channels and the media.

Comments on the post saw netizens giving their feedback on the earthquake.

One user said they felt the tremor in parts of Segamat while another said aside from the earthquake, it has also been raining since last night.