Consider adopting UK’s ‘book bag’ model, educationist urges govt

A programme like the UK’s Bookstart scheme can help parents read and share stories with their children and support early literacy development, says educationist Indranee Liew. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : An early childhood education consultant has urged the government to consider adopting the UK’s “book bag” reading model to support early reading at home, especially for children from lower-income families.

Drawing from her experience teaching in the UK, Indranee Liew said the cost of physical books limited access for many families.

“When I was teaching in England, early-year classrooms supported family reading sessions by providing ‘book bags’ for children to take home weekly,” she said, adding that parents were also given guides with discussion questions or drawing prompts.

The UK’s Bookstart scheme, launched in 1992, provides free book packs to children at key early-year stages to encourage parents to read and share stories with their children and support early literacy development.

Liew’s remarks come after education minister Fadhlina Sidek said on Dec 19 the new 2027 preschool curriculum would include a “specific space for parents to read together with their children”.

Malaysian Association for Education secretary Hamidi Mookkaiyah said many children have to take religious classes after normal school hours, also making it difficult to establish consistent reading habits if their parents work long and irregular hours.

He said that while creating space for parents to read with their children could help, schools should also schedule dedicated reading times and invite authors to speak to students.

Digital stories, audiobooks can complement ministry efforts

Liew said digital stories and audiobooks could complement the education ministry’s efforts by helping parents make use of short shared-reading sessions at home, not just at school.

“Audiobooks could also help improve pronunciation and verbal expression, particularly for children whose parents are unable to read with them regularly,” she said, adding however that digital media should not replace physical books completely.

Parent and public relations executive Balvin Kaur, who has three daughters, aged eight, five and two, also said digital tools were more practical for families with busy schedules and competing demands.

“Text-only reading resources are not great. They have to be illustrated, maybe even in comic form, to push children to read,” she said.

Balvin proposed tax exemptions for approved digital reading apps, and government subsidies for tablets to improve access for lower-income families.

She also suggested that preschools require children to summarise or narrate what they read to cultivate comprehension.