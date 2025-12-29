MMC’s explanation ends ‘Dr’ title issue, says Taufiq

Dr Taufiq Johari said he now wanted to concentrate on his core responsibilities as youth and sports minister and ‘get on with the work’. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Youth and sports minister Dr Taufiq Johari has sidestepped questions on his medical background, saying that the issue has been resolved following the Malaysian Medical Council’s (MMC) explanation on the use of the “doctor” title.

He said his main focus now is on leading the ministry and ensuring the government’s aspirations are translated into meaningful outcomes for youth and sports development.

“I believe MMC has already explained the matter,” he told reporters after a visit to the Kedah Youth and Sports Complex in Alor Setar, according to Berita Harian.

He said he now wanted to concentrate on his core responsibilities as youth and sports minister and “get on with the work”.

“I ask for the space and time needed so that we can continue to progress and further strengthen youth development and safeguard sports,” he said.

Last week, MMC said medical graduates are permitted to use the “doctor” title to reflect their academic qualifications even though they are not registered as medical practitioners with the council.

The MMC said this in response to questions over Taufiq’s title, after checks found he was not registered under the council’s database.

It said although graduates of a medical degree programme are allowed to use the title to reflect their academic qualifications, they do not have the right to act as medical practitioners.

Questions on Taufiq’s medical background lingered as his biodata for the 2022 general election on PKR’s website stated that he graduated with a medical degree from the Bandung Islamic University’s faculty of medicine.

It is understood that the university is not recognised by the government, MMC or the Malaysian Qualifications Agency.

However, the PKR website had listed him as having worked as a general doctor in the emergency department of Hospital Dr Slamet Garut in Indonesia in 2020, as an intern in Hospital Al-Ihsan and as a general practitioner in a Klinik Dr Hadi in 2022.