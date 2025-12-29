No links to extremism in seizure of IEDs in Nilai, say cops

Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar said investigations were continuing into the explosion at a parking area near Desa Palma, Nilai, and seizure of IEDs. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : No links to extremism have been found in police investigations into last week’s explosion, believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) at a parking area near Desa Palma, Nilai.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director M Kumar said the incident appeared to be an isolated case, not connected to any criminal networks or organised groups, Bernama reported.

Speaking to reporters today, he said the seized materials contained explosive components and investigations are now focused on determining the purpose of the materials and potential targets.

“The suspect’s background is still under investigation. Efforts to record his statement are ongoing but this will depend on his health, as he is currently receiving treatment in hospital.”

The 62-year-old suspect has been remanded until Jan 3 to assist with investigations.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad had earlier said the suspect was found in a weakened state and suffering from burn injuries following the explosion near some apartments early on Dec 22.

He had been hiding in a forest and was found after a tip-off from the public. Police seized a motorcycle and several homemade explosive devices from him.

The explosion occurred when the suspect was reportedly moving an explosive device inside a vehicle.

Police later found 31 IEDs in a shophouse nearby which were all destroyed on site by a bomb disposal unit.

The IEDs are said to have a blast radius of 20m.

The suspect is receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban.