Man dies after allegedly falling from moving car

PETALING JAYA : A man has died after allegedly falling from a moving car at Jalan Seremban-Nilai on Monday.

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya said a report was filed by a woman in her 20s, who said the incident happened at about 3pm en route to Nilai.

“The man, in his 20s, was found unconscious at the site of the incident and brought to Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban before being pronounced dead yesterday at 12.35pm,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said preliminary investigations found that the man had been in the car with the complainant, who was driving the vehicle.

He said the two were having a conversation when the man was believed to have suddenly gotten out of the car.

Johari said the case had been classified as sudden death, with investigations ongoing.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact a nearby police station or the Nilai police headquarters.