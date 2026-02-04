Murder probe launched after body found floating in river

Manjung police chief Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the victim was found wearing only a T-shirt and had no identification documents. (Facebook pic)

IPOH : The body of a suspected murder victim was found in Sungai Jambatan Kampung Lubuk, Changkat Keruing, near Pantai Remis, on Thursday, said police.

Manjung police chief Hasbullah Abd Rahman said they were notified about the discovery of the man’s decomposed body floating in the river at about 5.30pm.

“The victim was found dressed in just a T-shirt and had no identification documents,” he said in a statement.

Forensic officers from Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun confirmed that the cause of death was blunt trauma to the head. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.