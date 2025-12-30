Mass Bersatu resignations part of the process, says PAS man

(From left) PN secretary-general Azmin Ali, Perak PN chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Johor PN chief Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Negeri Sembilan PN chief Hanifah Abu Baker resigned from their posts in the coalition today.

PETALING JAYA : The mass resignations of several Bersatu leaders from their Perikatan Nasional posts in line with Muhyiddin Yassin stepping down as PN chairman is part of the process of strengthening the coalition, says a PAS leader.

PAS central committee member Awang Hashim denied their resignations showed PN was divided and at the risk of collapsing.

“These Bersatu leaders felt that when Muhyiddin resigned as PN chairman they needed to resign too as they were appointed by him.

“What is going on here is that PN is being strengthened. In no way does it mean PN is splitting further,” he told FMT.

The Pendang MP said contrary to the perception of tumult in PN, PAS and Bersatu remained “very close” despite a “problem” with the coalition’s organisational structure.

This issue, he said, would be resolved by the top PN leadership. “This restructuring of PN is being carried out so that it becomes stronger.”

Earlier today, Bersatu president Muhyiddin announced that he would be stepping down as PN chairman on Jan 1, following the political crisis in Perlis which culminated in Bersatu taking over the Perlis menteri besar’s post from PAS.

Following Muhyiddin’s announcement, PN secretary-general Azmin Ali said he would be resigning from his post in the coalition, including as Selangor PN chief.

Others, including Johor PN chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Perak PN chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Negeri Sembilan PN chief Hanifah Abu Baker, also announced their resignations from their posts in the coalition.

In the past week, several PAS leaders accused Bersatu of weakness and betrayal for not taking action against the five assemblymen who withdrew support for the now-former Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

Three PAS assemblymen who also retracted support for Shukri had their party memberships terminated, with their seats declared vacant by the Perlis assembly speaker.

Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah succeeded Shukri as menteri besar.