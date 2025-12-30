No unilateral decisions on PN, youth leaders say

PN youth leaders Hilman Idham, Lee Boon Shian and Justin Prabhakaran said decisions must be made by the coalition’s Supreme Council, in line with the PN constitution. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Three Perikatan Nasional (PN) youth leaders today said that any decision involving the coalition must be discussed and agreed upon by all components, following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin as PN chairman this morning.

In a joint statement, Hilman Idham, Lee Boon Shian and Justin Prabhakaran – the youth chiefs of Bersatu, Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party – said the matter at hand must be deliberated and decided by the coalition’s Supreme Council.

They said this practice was in line with the PN constitution, which requires matters involving the coalition to be referred to the council.

“It must not be decided unilaterally by any one party,” they said.

Muhyiddin said this morning that he would step down as chairman effective Jan 1, 2026.

He had led the coalition since Aug 7, 2020, when it was officially registered.

His announcement followed the political crisis in Perlis, which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resigning as menteri besar and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him in the post.