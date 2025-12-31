Muhyiddin’s resignation won’t make PN stronger, say analysts

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as chairman of Perikatan Nasional yesterday, effective Jan 1, 2026.

PETALING JAYA : Analysts say it is unlikely that Perikatan Nasional (PN) will become stronger following the resignation of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as its chairman.

“No one in PN can claim to be a better strategist than Muhyiddin,” Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara told FMT.

Azmi Hassan.

He added that PAS would not bring anything to the table if it took over the PN chairmanship, giving the example of the political crisis in Perlis.

He said the fact that PAS had lost control of Perlis, despite having the most representatives in the state assembly, underscored the party’s lack of political acumen.

The 15-member Perlis assembly previously comprised nine assemblymen from PAS, five from Bersatu and one from PKR.

“In terms of political shrewdness or strategy, PAS isn’t good,” Azmi said.

Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah was sworn in as the new menteri besar of Perlis on Sunday, taking over from Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli of PAS, who resigned on Thursday due to health reasons.

His appointment came amid a political crisis in Perlis, which saw eight PN assemblymen, including three from PAS, reportedly submitting statutory declarations to the ruler to withdraw their support for Shukri.

Abu Bakar’s appointment saw PAS leaders taking veiled jabs at Bersatu as well as suggestions that the Islamic party take over the reins of PN.

Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya said PAS and Bersatu would have to find middle ground if they wanted to save PN, failing which the coalition would remain in crisis and could win fewer seats at the next general election.

Awang Azman also said that PAS grassroots, which comprise the majority of PN supporters, would be pleased if a leader from the party were to chair the coalition.

“To prevent the grassroots from quarrelling, it would be best for PAS to lead (PN). They (the grassroots) can mobilise in great numbers and have proven themselves capable of getting things done,” he said.