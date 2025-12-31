Severe rain warning issued for Sarawak

In Serian (Tebedu), Sri Aman and Betong, an alert level warning has been issued. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The meteorological department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of severe and continuous rain for several areas in Sarawak from today until tomorrow.

In a statement, MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said that continuous heavy rain is expected in Kuching, Serian and Samarahan.

In Serian (Tebedu), Sri Aman and Betong, meanwhile, an alert level warning has been issued.

Information on the weather is available via the department’s official website, the myCuaca application and MetMalaysia’s official social media pages.

Members of the public can also call 1-300-22-1638 for further enquiries.