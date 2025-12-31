Veterinary clinic owner charged with animal neglect

Dr Fadzilah A’ini A Kadir was allowed bail of RM8,000 with one surety and was ordered to surrender her passport to the court. (Pexels pic)

PETALING JAYA : The owner of a veterinary clinic in Damansara Damai pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge of neglecting the care of two animals, resulting in their deaths, earlier this month.

Dr Fadzilah A’ini A Kadir, 68, was charged with abandoning a cat and a dog in her care and causing their deaths at the premises in December, Bernama reported.

The charge, under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, carries a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000, or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

Sharif Sabran, a prosecutor from the Selangor department of veterinary services, proposed bail of RM10,000 with one surety and an additional condition that the accused’s passport be surrendered to the court pending the conclusion of the case.

However, Fadzilah, representing herself, requested a reduced bail amount, citing her status as a single mother.

Judge Noor Ruzilawati Nor allowed bail of RM8,000 with one surety and the additional condition as requested by the prosecution.

The court set Feb 4 for case mention, including the appointment of a lawyer and submission of documents.