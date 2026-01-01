Govt clinics still accept walk-in patients, says health ministry

The health ministry said patients without an appointment would still be able to seek treatment at government clinics. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The health ministry has refuted claims on social media that government clinics are no longer accepting walk-in patients.

The ministry said that while consultations are primarily by appointment, government health clinics continue to accommodate walk-in patients – particularly in emergencies – for the elderly and for those with limited access to technology.

“Patients without an appointment will still be attended to, but will need to undergo the triage process first,” the ministry said in a Facebook post.

“The ministry is fully aware that each individual has varying access to technology.”

It said walk-in services would continue to ensure fair and equitable access to treatment for all segments of society.