Govt launching dashboard to track MA63 progress

Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud said to date, 13 of the 29 demands by Sabah and Sarawak under MA63 had been successfully resolved.

PETALING JAYA : The government will launch a dashboard that will enable the public to keep tabs on progress made in resolving matters under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud said deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof had agreed to the initiative, expected to be launched later this month.

“This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to increase transparency and provide access to developments related to MA63, especially Sabah’s claim to 40% (of revenue from the state),” Mustapha said in a statement.

Mustapha said to date, 13 of the 29 demands by Sabah and Sarawak under MA63 had been successfully resolved.

Of the 13, nine were resolved under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration and four by the previous government.

“The resolution of these demands is the Madani government’s greatest achievement when compared to MA63 matters resolved by the previous prime minister and government.”

Mustapha said the federal government would continue negotiating with the governments of Sabah and Sarawak to resolve the remaining 16 demands.