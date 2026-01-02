Cops probe FB post allegedly defaming Perlis royalty

Arau police chief Ahmad Mohsin Rodi said two reports have been received over the Facebook post. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have launched an investigation into a Facebook post for allegedly defaming the Perlis royalty.

Arau police chief Ahmad Mohsin Rodi said a 39-year-old contractor filed a report yesterday after he came across the post at a restaurant at about 8.30pm on Dec 31, Bernama reported.

Mohsin said the post accused a person of being the mastermind behind the plot to oust Shukri Ramli as menteri besar, allegedly because Shukri did not agree with the valuation involved in the procurement process of a piping system project in the state.

The project was purportedly “requested” by a certain party.

He said the complainant requested the police to investigate and take action against the account owner for attempting to embarrass, undermine and tarnish the royal institution.

“Checks through the integrated police reporting system found that another report was filed on the matter, in Kangar,” he said.

Mohsin said they are tracking down the owner of the Facebook account, and the case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.