Penang to enforce anti-littering law on July 1

BUKIT MERTAJAM : Penang will enforce the country’s stricter anti-littering laws on July 1, says local government, town and country planning committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye.

H’ng said the postponement by six months was decided by the executive council on Dec 17 to allow the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to prepare themselves by establishing mechanisms that encompass public education and execution of the law.

“Both city councils will be forming a task force each to study mechanisms for the issuance of fines according to the offences, and other matters,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a swearing-in ceremony for MBSP councillors for the 2026 term at the MBSP complex in Bandar Perda here today.

The tougher penalties under amendments to several Acts, including the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672), carry fines of up to RM2,000 for a first offence and mandatory community service of up to 12 hours.

Additionally, offenders may be ordered to clean public areas while wearing a special vest, with fines increasing to a maximum of RM10,000 for failure to comply with community service or court orders.

Stall relocation for Penang LRT ongoing

Separately, chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the relocation of stalls affected by the construction of the state’s first Mutiara Line LRT project is ongoing.

With the project spanning over 20km, Chow said, contractors will only commence works where encumbrances have been resolved.

“Meanwhile, in areas where the relocation process is still going on, they (contractors) would have to carry out other work or wait.

“Relocation and building of new facilities to house the stalls are proceeding temporarily,” he said at the same press conference.

Asked about resistance from stall and business owners, Chow said they understand that since Mutiara Line is a public project, their premises have to be relocated.

He also said they are willing to cooperate when new facilities are prepared for them.

“If they move to a properly built facility, they will also be granted the necessary licences as well,” he said.

The LRT project will go on full swing this year, with major construction works to commence.