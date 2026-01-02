Syndicate members sought after threats against police chief

Photos were spread on social media showing threatening messages against state police chief Yusoff Mamat found scrawled on the wall of the Kelantan police firing range. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are tracking down the suspect behind threatening messages found on the outer wall of the Kelantan police firing range last month.

Photos of the message have been spread on social media, with one showing a message in red that said “Jangan lari Dato Kopi (Don’t run away, Dato Kopi)”, Utusan Malaysia reported.

State police chief Yusoff Mamat said he did not rule out the possibility that the act was carried out by members of a syndicate who felt threatened by his firm stance in curbing crime.

“Based on the writing on the wall and the wording used, I do not rule out that it was carried out by a syndicate and was planned in advance.

“I hope members of the public who have information on this matter will come forward to assist the police,” he was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying.

The daily reported that photos spread on social media showed the threatening messages against Yusoff scrawled on the outer wall of the Kelantan police firing range in Bachok.

Yusoff said the case is being investigated for mischief and criminal intimidation.