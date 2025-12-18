Statutory rape cases in Kelantan now under state Islamic dept, say police

Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat said cases involving girls aged 17 and 18 classified as consensual sexual offences will also be prosecuted in shariah courts. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Statutory rape cases involving consensual sexual relationships with girls aged 16 and below in Kelantan will now be referred to the state Islamic religious department for action in the shariah courts.

Sinar Harian reported Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat as saying the decision was reached in a meeting with the department about two months ago, following a directive by the Kelantan sultan.

Speaking after the monthly assembly at the Kelantan police headquarters in Kota Bharu today, he said five cases had been referred to the department so far.

Yusoff said cases involving girls aged 17 and 18 classified as consensual sexual offences will also be prosecuted in shariah courts.

He said while rape cases in the state had shown a slight decline, this might also be due to reluctance on the part of victims or their parents to lodge police reports.

“Most reports are received from medical officers after the victim is found to be pregnant,” he said.