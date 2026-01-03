Foreign vehicle reported pumping subsidised petrol in JB

The Johor domestic trade director said the department had carried out inspections and investigations at a petrol station following a complaint. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : Officials of the domestic trade and cost of living ministry are investigating claims that a foreign-registered vehicle filled up with subsidised RON95 petrol by covering its number plate to avoid detection.

The ministry’s Johor director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, said the incident, at about 10.30pm yesterday, went viral on social media and the department had carried out inspections and investigations at a petrol station following a complaint.

“The purchase of RON95 petrol was made using a cashless method at one of the pumps without any identity verification at the counter. The transaction record showed that only part of the purchased amount was successfully pumped before the refuelling was stopped,” she said.

Lilis Saslinda said action would be taken for suspected violation of a directive prohibiting the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles.