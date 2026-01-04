Leaving unity govt will weaken Umno, Akmal told

Jeli Umno Youth information chief Wan Mahussin Wan Zain said withdrawing from the unity government would further weaken Umno’s influence.

PETALING JAYA : A grassroots Umno Youth leader has rejected a call by its chief, Dr Akmal Saleh, for the party to withdraw from the unity government and cooperate with PAS through Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Jeli Umno Youth information chief Wan Mahussin Wan Zain warned that any move to leave the unity government would weaken Umno’s influence, marginalise Malay political power and risk its long-term relevance to voters.

Wan Mahussin Wan Zain.

Wan Mahussin said leaving the government would result in Umno losing Cabinet representation, affecting its ability to influence policies that affect Malay interests.

He also questioned what guarantees existed with PAS should Umno resume cooperation with the party, while warning of the risks of repeating past mistakes.

“Who doesn’t like unifying Malays? Who doesn’t like seeing Muslims sitting together?” he said in a Facebook video.

“But the question is, all this while we have contested elections against PAS. Our voter base overlaps.”

Wan Mahussin also said Umno would be at a disadvantage if it cooperated with PAS based on its past experience under MN.

“Umno was once in MN 1.0 when none of the parties held power, but the situation changed when PAS gained power.

“When PAS gained power, it chose Bersatu. In the end, who lost? Umno,” he said, stressing that the party must be realistic and cautious before deciding to leave the unity government in favour of MN.

Wan Mahussin also said voters could view Umno’s exit as being irresponsible at a time when political stability is needed to face world economic changes.

While Akmal argued that remaining in government risks compromising Umno’s principles, Wan Mahussin contended that an exit would weaken its grassroots machinery and reduce its relevance among moderate and younger voters.

Younger voters may increasingly see the party as a relic of the past if it is no longer in the government, he added.

Wan Mahussin argued that remaining in government allows Umno to “correct, filter and influence from within”, rather than retreating into the opposition without a clear path back to power.

Yesterday, Akmal openly urged the top leadership of the Malay-based party to accept PAS as a new ally and not fear returning to the opposition.

The call to cooperate with PAS followed a proposal by PAS election director Sanusi Nor to revive MN ahead of the next general election, echoing sentiments from other PAS leaders who have repeatedly raised the idea of reviving the pact.