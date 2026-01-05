Govt to table bill on limiting PM’s term

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the bill will ensure that the tenure of the prime minister does not exceed 10 years or two terms.

ANWAR IBRAHIM
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in early 2025 expressed support for DAP’s call to amend the Federal Constitution to limit the prime minister’s tenure.
PUTRAJAYA:
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today announced that the government would table a bill in the upcoming Parliament session to limit the tenure of the prime minister.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the bill would ensure that the tenure of the prime minister does not exceed 10 years or two terms.

In early 2025, Anwar expressed support for DAP’s call to amend the Federal Constitution to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years or two terms.

However, he said it was important to secure the support of all parties.

